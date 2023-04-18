Anniversary of Cuba’s Giron Victory marked in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association of HCMC held a get-together in the city on April 18 to celebrate the 62th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron Victory (1961-2023).

At the meeting, delegates recalled the historical significance of the Giron Victory 62 years ago, when more than 1,500 US-trained mercenary troops landed at Giron beach as part of a scheme to overthrow the fledgling Cuban government. Under the direct command of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, the invasion was defeated on April 19, 1961 after less than 72 hours.

The Giron Victory marked a decisive turning point that advanced Cuba to the path of socialism building.

Cuban Consul General in HCMC Ariadne Feo Labrada expressed her appreciation for the sincere sentiment that the Vietnamese Party, State and people in general and HCMC in particular have reserved for Cuba over the past six decades.

The diplomat pledged to do her utmost to make more contributions to the sound cooperative relationship between the two countries, especially with the southern largest city of Vietnam in several areas.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association of HCMC Truong Thi Hien said the two nations have shared close-knit relations, even during the most difficult times. The bilateral solidarity, mutual support and comprehensive cooperation have been strengthened and expanded in many spheres such as agriculture, industry, oil and gas, construction, culture, education, science-technology and healthcare, she said.

HCMC wants to step up cooperation with Cuba in the fields of pharmaceutical technology, medical human resource development and public healthcare as well as culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, Hien added.