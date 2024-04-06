9999 gold ring price surpasses VND73 million per tael

World gold price reached a new peak, driving up domestic gold prices on the morning of April 6. In particular, 9999 gold rings jumped by over VND1 million per tael, continuing to set new highs.

Around 10:30 a.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, Doji Group bought SJC gold at VND79 million per tael and sold it at VND82 million per tael, up VND100,000 in the buying rate and VND700,000 in the selling rate compared to the previous day. Simultaneously, in Hanoi, SJC Company also saw an increase of VND100,000 for buying and VND500,000 for selling, with prices reaching VND79.6 million per tael for buying and VND82.02 million per tael for selling.

This morning, the price of 9999 gold rings soared to a historic high, surpassing VND73 million per tael. Specifically, SJC Company traded gold rings at VND71.75 million per tael for buying and VND73.15 million per tael for selling, up VND950,000 and VND1.05 million respectively compared to yesterday's rates. PNJ Company raised 9999 gold ring price by VND900,000 for both buying and selling rates, reaching VND71.7 million per tael for buying and VND73 million per tael for selling.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange on the morning of April 6 (Vietnam time) stood at US$2,330.16 an ounce, marking an increase of $60 from yesterday morning. When converted, this price equates to approximately VND70.5 million per tael. Presently, the world gold price is approximately VND11.5 million per tael lower than SJC gold and approximately VND2.65 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

The global gold price has skyrocketed after surpassing the $2,300-an-ounce mark on April 4. This surge is driven by rising demand for gold as a safe haven amid escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide. Furthermore, strong gold reserves held by central banks have contributed to the price hike, pushing it beyond historic highs.

According to the latest report from the World Gold Council, central banks purchased 19 tons of gold in February 2024. Looking ahead, the Bank of America predicts that gold prices could reach $2,400 an ounce.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan