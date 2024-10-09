Vietnam's F&B industry projected to exceed VND720 trillion in revenue

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, revenue in Vietnam's food and beverage sector is expected to continue growing, projected to exceed VND720 trillion this year, up 10.92 percent compared to 2023.

Visitors sample drinks made from coffee fruit husks by the Vietnamese company Thao Nhien (Lam Dong).

On October 9, the largest food and beverage ingredients exhibition in Vietnam, known as Fi Vietnam, opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City. The event will run for three days, from October 9 to 11, and is organized by Informa Markets Vietnam in collaboration with various partners.

Economic experts note that with an impressive growth rate of 10 percent to 12 percent annually, Vietnam's food sector is increasingly asserting its important position on the global food map.

Ms. Pham Khanh Phong Lan, Director of the HCMC Food Safety Department, speaks at the event.

Economic development, population growth, and improved living standards have driven the demand for a diverse range of food and beverage (F&B) products in Vietnam. This creates a strong impetus for the food and beverage ingredient industry to continually evolve, producing innovative and unique products that meet consumer preferences.

At the exhibition, Ms. Pham Khanh Phong Lan, Director of the HCMC Food Safety Department, emphasized that this event is of significant importance not only for the food and beverage sector in HCMC but also for the entire nation.

HCMC places great value on trade promotion activities and business networking initiatives like the Fi Vietnam exhibition, which aims to facilitate collaboration and sustainable development among domestic and international companies. The exhibition features participation from over 175 businesses representing 30 countries and territories.

The event serves is not only a platform for showcasing the latest products and technologies but also a forum for Vietnamese companies to learn, exchange experiences, and expand their international collaboration networks.

“We believe that with the integration of advanced technology and high safety standards, the Vietnamese food sector will continue to grow and reach even greater heights,” Ms. Pham Khanh Phong Lan stated.

Mrs. Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCMC, speaks at the event.

Also present at the exhibition, Mrs. Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCMC, noted that through the Fi Vietnam 2024, the association will continue its mission to support companies in the food industry by enhancing their awareness of development trends. Additionally, the association aims to promote the image of HCMC and Vietnam to international partners. The series of conferences and seminars organized during the exhibition offer businesses opportunities to learn from one another, exchange ideas, and collaborate for the collective advancement of the food sector.

Vietnam Bakery Cup 2024 to take place in December On the same day, the Vietnam Bakery Association under the HCMC Tourism Association and the Saigon Professional Chefs Association held a meeting about the Vietnam Bakery Cup 2024. This will be the first international-standard baking competition in Vietnam, expected to attract 400 to 500 participants from both domestic and international backgrounds. The event is scheduled to take place from December 11 to 14 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, HCMC. Guests explore various types of cakes at Rex Hotel Saigon (Nguyen Hue, District 1) on the afternoon of October 9. According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association, participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the largest culinary competition in Vietnam, showcasing their talent and creativity. For young chefs, this is also a chance to learn, establish their identities, and contribute to the development of the baking industry in Vietnam. Additionally, the event aims to promote and highlight the cultural and economic values of Vietnamese baking to international audiences. The competition is open to professional bakers, chefs, and sculptors who seek recognition as MasterChefs certified by the World Chefs Association. The judging panel will consist of experienced judges from Vietnam and around the world, representing 20 countries and territories. The organizers have announced that the competition will feature areas for displaying baking ingredients and supplies, performance zones for participants, and spaces for serving guests. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to attend workshops and talk shows focused on baking. Ms. Vo Thi Ha Hai, owner of Madi Bakery (District 7), stated that by participating in the competition, they hope to play a small part in introducing Vietnamese cuisine to the world.

By Thi Hong, Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan