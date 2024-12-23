Business

Vietnamese products make waves at Malaysia’s halal festival

Vietnam recently showcased its certified halal products at the Melaka Halal Festival 2024 in Malaysia, a move to expand its presence in the global halal market.

vietnamese-coffee-introduced-at-malaysia-halal-festival.webp
Vietnamese coffee leaves impression at the Melaka Halal Festival 2024 in Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

The premier event, themed "Optimising the Halal Industry," brought together exhibitors from nine countries, including Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

With 350 exhibition booths spanning lifestyle products, halal industry solutions, food and beverages, beauty care, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and fashion, the festival served as a crucial platform for enterprises to explore new markets and forge valuable partnerships.

The Vietnam Trade Office made a strong impression with its food and beverage offerings, particularly coffee products.

Ngo Quang Hung, First Secretary at the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia, told the Vietnam News Agency that around 1,000 Vietnamese enterprises now hold halal certifications for over 3,000 products, adding Malaysian coffee distributors particularly value Vietnamese coffee for its high caffeine content and distinctive aroma, which appeals to local consumers seeking focus and energy during work hours.

Vietnam's key export products including rice, tea, cashews, coffee, pepper, and seafood have emerged as staples that align well with Muslim consumer preferences and have won the taste in Muslim markets, he noted.

Held in conjunction with the Year of Visiting Melaka 2024, the festival not only boosted local tourism but also established Melaka as an international hub for the halal industry, fostering growth and collaboration in the competitive global halal market.

VNA

