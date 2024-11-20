Vietnamese Association in Hungary hold third congress

The Vietnamese Association in Hungary has convened its third congress for the 2024-2029 term, outlining its activities for the new term, adopting an amended charter and electing a 42-member executive board.

Former Hungarian Minister of Defence Simicsko Istvan, Co-Chairman of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Committee and the Hungary-Southeast Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese community in Hungary is recognised as a united and sincere community that has deeply integrated into local society and made commendable contributions to the host country and to the traditional friendship between the two countries and their peoples. It always maintains a strong connection to the homeland.

Addressing the November 17 event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao commended the association for its efforts over the last seven years since its second congress, and the community’s solidary spirits and their great contributions to the homeland and the Vietnam – Hungary friendship.

Former Hungarian Minister of Defence Simicsko Istvan, Co-Chairman of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Committee and the Hungary-Southeast Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed his joy and honour in attending an important event of the Vietnamese community.

Thanks to Hungary's Eastern Opening policy, the two countries have a similar development direction and share a close relationship, in which the Vietnamese community plays an important role, he said.

Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Hungary Vu Quy Duong stated that the organsation's goal is to help the community integrate deeply into Hungarian society; contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations, and preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and tradition in the host country.

The association has implemented many in-depth and professional activities for the community, especially cultural exchanges, arts performance programmes, and sports activities, as well as fund-raising campaigns for people affected by natural disasters and epidemics in the homeland, he added.

The association has submitted a petition to the Hungarian government asking for the recognition of the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority group in the country, he went on.

Founded in April 2008, the Vietnamese Association in Hungary is a legally recognised organisation by the Hungarian Court. Over the last 16 years, the association has effectively coordinated activities for its member chapters and represented the Vietnamese community in the Central European nation.

