Vietnamese agricultural, seafood businesses receive more export orders

﻿Vietnamese agricultural and seafood businesses receive more export orders

Chairwoman Ly Kim Chi of Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association said that from the beginning of the year to now, Vietnam’s value of agro-forestry-fishery exports hit a historic high of $30 billion, an increase of more than 19 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Amongst them, the main agricultural group’s revenue reached over $16 billion, an increase of more than 24 percent while the seafood group got nearly $5 billion, an increase of nearly 7 percent compared to the same period in 2023. This is a positive result of the food industry, showing great opportunities for a breakthrough in 2024.

Fruit and vegetable groups have been recorded as leading the export of agricultural products, with a turnover of nearly $4 billion, up more than 28 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Next is rice with about 5 million tons, up 10.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023, with a turnover of over $3 billion up 32 percent.

According to Ms. Chi, the United States and China continue to be the two leading export markets for Vietnamese businesses, accounting for 20.7 percent and 20.2 percent of the export market share respectively. Next are Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea.

By Chau Nhi – Translated By Anh Quan