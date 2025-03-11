Vietnam-China bilateral trade reaches US$31 billion in first two months

Import and export activities between Vietnam and China were moderate in the first two months of the year, with a value exceeding US$31 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, China has tightened imports of certain items from Vietnam, including durian fruit.

Import and export activities between Vietnam and China were moderate in the first two months of the year, with a value exceeding US$31 billion, data from the National Statistics Office showed.

Farmers in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak collect and prepare durians for export. (Photo: VNA)

The value of imports from China in the past two months reached US$23.3 billion, an increase of 20.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, the value of exports to China was US$7.9 billion, a decrease of 2.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

The value of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports in February was estimated at US$350 million, bringing the total export value of fruits and vegetables in the first two months of the year to US$724 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Compared to the same period last year, the value of fruit and vegetable exports to China dropped by 43 percent, while exports to the US increased by 38 percent and exports to Thailand rose by 5 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, China has tightened imports of certain items from Vietnam, including durian fruit.

China is Vietnam’s largest import market and the second-largest export market. It is also the largest supplier of goods, especially raw materials for production, to Vietnam.

Vietnam-China trade reached a new record high of US$205 billion last year.

Vietnamplus