Top legislator attends celebration marking 30 years of Vietnam-Japan air route

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse attended a ceremony in Tokyo on December 6 to mark 30 years since the opening of a direct air route between the two countries of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (centre, second row) witnesses Vietnamese, Japanese companies exchanging MoU on coopeeration (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang said that the ministry praises the airline for fulfilling its role as an aviation bridge between Vietnam and Japan. Over the past 30 years, its record of absolutely safe flights to Japan has not only involved the transportation of goods and passengers but has also significantly contributed to fostering economic cooperation, and cultural and artistic exchanges, and enhancing mutual understanding and connections between their people.

The carrier's celebration coincides with the official visit by the Nantional Aseembly Chairman holds great significance in the journey to develop and upgrade the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, Mr. Sang said, adding that it also lays a solid foundation for the two nations to continue effective cooperation for their mutual benefits and for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

He expressed his confidence that the Vietnam-Japan relationship will surely continue to develop more deeply, with aviation being one of the key connections. To accomplish this, Vietnam Airlines needs to increase flight frequency, expand its network of routes, continue improving service quality, invest in a modern fleet, and strengthen cooperation with Japanese partners to better meet the growing demand for this important route.

Vietnam Airlines President & CEO Le Hong Ha stated that the decision to open the route to Japan 30 years ago was considered a strategic move of the carrier, as its flights have become a bridge that helps strengthen the increasingly good and close friendship between the two countries.

In the coming time, the airline will increase flight frequency, explore new routes, focus on enhancing service quality, and further strengthen cooperation with Japanese partners.

At the witness of the top legislators and senior delegates from both countries, Vietnam Airlines signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on trilateral cooperation between Vietnam Airlines, SaigonTourist Group, and MS Tourist Agency; as well as between Vietnam Airlines, SaigonTourist Group, and Japan Dream Tour Co., Ltd. The MoUs aim to strengthen the long-term partnership and foster cooperation in expanding the aviation and tourism markets between Vietnam and Japan.

Vietnamplus