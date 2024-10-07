Tax revenues exceed VND1.2 quadrillion in first nine months

The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance announced the total state budget revenue accumulated in the first nine months of 2024 is estimated at over VND1.2 quadrillion (US$48,584,720,767).

Tax revenue exceededs VND1.2 quadrillion in first nine months

According to the Department’s recently released information on tax management in the first nine months of 2024, the total state budget revenue accumulated in the first nine months of 2024 managed by the tax agency is estimated at over VND1.2 quadrillion, equivalent to 82.7 percent of the law's estimate for the year and an increase of over 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

Some 16 out of 20 tax items and levies reached a good level (over 78 percent), including large revenue items such as revenue from the non-state economic sector, personal income tax, fees and charges, land lease, and water surface lease.

Meanwhile, roughly 28 out of 63 localities have a higher implementation rate than the overall industry average (82.7 percent). The total amount of taxes and land rent exempted or reduced according to government regulations to support production and business recovery reached over VND102 trillion.

Also in the first nine months, the tax agency issued over 23,700 notices of temporary suspension of departure for tax debtors. These individuals are having debts of nearly VND51 trillion.

By Luu Thuy -Translated by Anh Quan