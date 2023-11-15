PM chairs national teleconference on tourism development

The event, the second of its kind this year, connected representatives from the 63 cities and provinces together.

As of late October 2023, the total foreign arrivals in Vietnam hit nearly 10 million, only 69 percent of that recorded in the same period last year. The number of domestic visitors reached 99 million.

To develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector and achieve the goal of welcoming at least 35 million foreigners and 120 million domestic tourists by 2025, and 50 million foreign and 160 million domestic tourists by 2030, the Vietnamese tourism industry needs a genuine transformation in mindset and approach. This involves taking creative, breakthrough, concerted, and effective measures while adopting the strategy of close linkage, smooth coordination, and comprehensive cooperation, Chinh said in his speech.

He asked participants to clarify contents and requirements related to mechanisms and policies for tourism development, resources and workforce training for the industry, tourism governance from the national level to local units and businesses; and coordinating efforts among ministries, agencies, units, and enterprises.

Participants looked into obstacles and proposed solutions to attract visitors and achieve rapid, sustainable tourism development, including enhancing regional and sectoral linkages and fostering public-private partnerships to build tourism products and popularize tourism.

They also discussed the role of localities and entities in destination management and promotion, efforts to attract international tourists through air, land, and sea routes, the role of Vietnam's overseas diplomatic representative agencies in the effort, and measures to increase tourist spending through shopping.