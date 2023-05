Petrol prices continued to be revised down from 3 p.m. on May 11, following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were cut by VND1,320 and VND1,300 to VND21,000 (US$0.89) and VND20,130 per liter, respectively.

Diesel is now sold at VND17,650 per liter, down VND600, and kerosene at VND17,970 per liter, down VND550.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut decreased by VND640 to VND14,860 per kg.

The two ministries decided to extract VND300 per liter from all of the above fuels for the petrol price stabilization fund.