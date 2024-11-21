Official welcome ceremony held in Phnom Penh for Vietnamese NA Chairman

President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary chaired a solemn welcome ceremony in Phnom Penh on November 21 afternoon for NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary (R) chairs a solemn welcome ceremony in Phnom Penh on November 21 afternoon for NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man. (Photo: VNA)

President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary chaired a solemn welcome ceremony in Phnom Penh on November 21 afternoon for NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State, who are on an official visit to the neighbouring country.

Right after the welcome ceremony, the two top legislators held talks.

Earlier, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the Vietnamese delegation laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Norodom Sihanouk Memorial and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument – a symbol of solidarity and friendship between the two countries – which is to commemorate Vietnamese fallen soldiers who carried out the noble international mission to help the Cambodian people escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime. The Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument also shows Vietnam’s gratitude to Cambodia for its assistance during the past struggle for national reunification.

The visit, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s first official visit to Cambodia as Chairman of the Vietnamese NA, holds significant importance, reaffirming the foreign policy set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, which gives high priority to the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability" with Cambodia.

During the visit, the Vietnamese top legislator is scheduled to pay a courtesy call to King Norodom Sihamoni; hold talks with National Assembly President Khuon Sudary; pay a courtesy call to President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Senate Hun Sen; meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet; visit former NA President Heng Samrin; receive President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Men Sam An; and attend the inauguration ceremony of the Cambodian NA’s administrative building - a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam.

The visit aims to take Vietnam-Cambodia relations into a new phase of development, strengthen strategic trust and promote cooperation between the two legislatures.

Vietnamplus