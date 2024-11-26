A significant number of export product groups are susceptible to legal proceedings, said the Department of Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday.

Many export products likely to face legal risks

The department reported that numerous essential export product categories from Vietnam are currently subject to trade defense lawsuits. This includes items with significant export revenues such as wooden cabinets, plywood, solar panels, shrimp, tra fish, pangasius fish, and high-pressure washers. As of November 25, it is estimated that Vietnam's exported goods are confronting a total of 249 trade defense cases across 24 distinct markets.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the increase in the number of trade defense lawsuits reflects the growing trend of trade protectionism from importing countries, aiming to protect domestic production from competition from imported goods. Therefore, Vietnamese enterprises need to strictly comply with regulations on origin, increase added value in products and cooperate closely with authorities to promptly respond to trade defense lawsuits.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Dan Thuy