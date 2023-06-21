First agricultural fair simultaneously presents direct, online selling

For the first time, a fair selling agricultural products of regions throughout the country will be live streamed from 9 am to 3 pm on June 24.

The fair attracts more than 60 display booths of cooperatives, businesses, and farmers’ associations from Hanoi and provinces including Hung Yen, Thanh Hoa, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Kon Tum and Quang Ngai, featuring local specialties such as Ly Son garlic, Muong Khuong chili sauce, Ba Lang fish sauce, Lao Cai’s Seng Cu rice, Cao Bang grass jelly, Thanh Hoa pennywort, Nghe An cured veal meat, Dak Lak macadamia nuts, Soc Trang Specialty rice ST25, Kon Tum ginseng and more.

According to Director of the Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture Nguyen Minh Tien said that the North, Central, and South regions are entering the peak fruit exporting and harvesting season. The highlight of the agricultural fair is a combination of direct and online selling on social networks to offer a diversified shopping experience to clients.

The fair themed “Promotional week of tea and tropical fruits” opened at the Exhibition Fair, Economic Transaction and Commercial Area at No.489 on Hoang Quoc Viet Street in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District on June 21.

The event held by the Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will run until June 24.

The next fair promoting OCOP products of Lang Son Province will be held in August.