Domestic gold prices hit new record high

Domestic gold prices kept skyrocketing on December 20 morning to pass the historic high, reaching VND75.4 million (nearly US$3,100) per tael (1.2 ounces).

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

At 9:13 am in Hanoi, Doji Group listed each tael of SJC gold at VND74.4 million – VND75.4 million (buying – selling), adding VND550,000 for buying and VND500,000 for the selling side from a day before.

Meanwhile, Phu Quy Group rated the precious metal at the same prices to Doji Group’s, up VND550,000 for both buying and selling compared to the previous day.

The prices of gold also went up in the global market when the US dollar weakens and investors are waiting for the announcement of a series of new economic data later this week.

The upward trend in gold prices occurs as the US dollar index decreases by 0.4 percent, and the yield on 10-year US government bonds is near its lowest level since July 2022.

Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, has said that investors have been strongly buying gold in anticipation of the Federal Reserve (FED)’s cutting interest rates before inflation reaches its target.

VNA