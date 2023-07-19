Condolences to Indian leaders over losses caused by serious floods

Top leaders of Vietnam have extended condolences to their Indian counterparts over the serious consequences caused by floods in the northern region of India, which killed nearly 150 people and forced thousands of local residents to evacuate.

President Vo Van Thuong on July 18 sent a message of condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a similar message to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his condolences to Vice President cum Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (upper house) Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker of the Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of condolences to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.