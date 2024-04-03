9999 gold rings approach VND72 million per tael as global gold hits new peak

Around 8:30 a.m. on April 3, in Ho Chi Minh City, Mi Hong Gold Store in Binh Thanh District quoted SJC gold at VND80.1 million per tael for buying and VND81.3 million per tael for selling, up VND200,000 in the buying rate and VND300,000 in the selling rate compared to the previous day. Simultaneously, in Hanoi, SJC Company also raised its prices by VND200,000 for both buying and selling rates, reaching VND79.5 million per tael for buying and VND81.52 million per tael for selling.

The price of 9999 gold rings surged strongly this morning as well. SJC Company bought gold at VND70.2 million per tael and sold it at VND71.85 million per tael, marking an increase of VND450,000 for buying and VND550,000 for selling compared to yesterday. PNJ Company also increased its prices, with a rise of VND650,000 in the buying rate and VND550,000 in the selling rate, reaching VND70.25 million per tael for buying and VND71.45 million per tael for selling.

In the global gold market, spot gold prices on the Kitco exchange this morning (Vietnam time) were trading at US$2,281.1 an ounce, an increase of about $30 an ounce compared to yesterday, the highest peak ever recorded. After conversion, this price level is equivalent to VND68.85 million per tael. Currently, the world gold price is approximately VND12.7 million per tael lower than SJC gold and about VND3 million per tael lower than 9999 gold rings.

The world gold price skyrocketed, continuing to conquer historical highs due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Experts predict that gold could potentially escalate even further and set new records if tensions spread further across the Middle East.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan