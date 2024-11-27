2024 Vietnam – Asia Smart City Summit to take place next month

The 2024 Vietnam – Asia Smart City Summit will take place in Hanoi on December 2-3 under the theme “Smart city – Digital economy – Sustainable development".

According to the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA), the summit aims to put forward technology solutions and management strategies that help cities modernise infrastructure, and develop smart and sustainable services for residents.

The summit will feature themed seminars and exhibitions showcasing achievements and solutions in digital transformation and smart city development, and business matching and cooperation activities.

On this occasion, winners of the Vietnam Smart City Awards, the VietFuture Awards, and the Innovation and Startup Awards for Students will be announced, and the Japan ICT Day held.

To date, 48 out of the 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam have implemented smart city projects. While significant progress has been made, challenges remain in terms of finance, resources, and infrastructure integration.

The summit is expected to provide an opportunity to learn from experiences from cities in the region, and connect investors and strategic partners to propose solutions for sustainable smart urban development.

Vietnamplus