Vietnam congratulates China on 77th founding anniversary

The Vietnamese Party, State and Government leaders have cabled messages of congratulations to their Chinese counterparts on the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (October 1, 1949–2026).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu wrote to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders congratulated the Chinese people on their historic achievements in national construction and development over the past 77 years under the CPC’s leadership.

They expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with General Secretary and President Xi at its core, China will successfully achieve its goal of building a strong, prosperous, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful modern socialist country, while making positive contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese Party and State always consider the consolidation and development of a friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with China a consistent policy, a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy, they said, affirming Vietnam’s readiness to work with Chinese Party and State leaders to maintain regular exchanges and strengthen strategic guidance.

Such, they said, will contribute to deepening the Vietnam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advancing the building of a Vietnam–China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance to a higher level in the new era, for the benefit of their peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Separately, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent their own congratulatory messages to Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

VNA