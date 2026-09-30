Prime Minister receives Cambodian Minister of Inspection

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi yesterday, during which he spoke highly of the effective coordination between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 29. (Photo: Viet Chung)

PM Le Minh Hung affirmed that Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbours with long-standing traditional ties, built through the efforts and sacrifices of generations. Vietnam attaches great importance to and gives top priority to the “good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between the two countries.

He welcomed the continued positive and substantive development of bilateral ties. Political trust has been strengthened, while defence and security cooperation remains a pillar. Economic and trade cooperation continues to be a bright spot, with two-way trade reaching US$8.7 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 8.3 percent year on year. Cooperation in education, culture and social affairs, as well as people-to-people exchanges, has also expanded, he noted.

Highlighting the practical significance of the visit, which enables the two inspection agencies to exchange experience and identify measures to enhance cooperation, PM Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Vietnamese Government supports and facilitates stronger cooperation between ministries and agencies of the two countries, including the two inspection bodies, to improve state management, refine institutions and laws, prevent and warn against violations, and better serve people and businesses in both countries.

Briefing the delegation on Vietnam’s recent reform of its organisational apparatus, including the restructuring of the inspection system, the PM said the two Governments will continue implementing agreements reached by their senior leaders, particularly those on economic connectivity and mutual support for development.

He asked the two inspection agencies to build on their achievements by regularly exchanging information and experience, maintaining delegation exchanges, and coordinating inspections in areas related to bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation. He called for stronger support for businesses in complying with the law, enhanced training, and capacity building for officials, and greater application of digital technology in inspection work.

For his part, Minister Soken conveyed greetings from President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and PM Le Minh Hung.

He congratulated Vietnam on its 81st National Day and the achievements made since the 14th National Party Congress, as well as its accomplishments in national construction, development and modernisation. He noted Vietnam’s continued efforts to achieve double-digit economic growth and its strategic goal of becoming a developed country by 2045.

The minister affirmed that Cambodian leaders and people have always attached importance to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam and promoting the “good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between the two countries.

Briefing the host on the delegation’s working visit, Minister Soken spoke highly of the achievements of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and expressed appreciation for its effective cooperation and support for the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection.

The Cambodian Ministry of Inspection will continue strengthening cooperation with the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam, particularly in areas highlighted by PM Le Minh Hung, he said, expressing his hope for the PM’s continued support so that the two agencies' cooperation can achieve greater results, contributing to collaboration between the two Governments and the sound relations between the two countries.

VNA