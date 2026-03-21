Favorable conditions sought for Vietnam–Italy business cooperation: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung called for stronger connectivity between Vietnamese and Italian businesses, while also raising the possibility of developing industrial clusters as part of bilateral economic cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung (left) presents a commemorative gift to the Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. — VNA/VNS Photo

Such collaboration should aim to build value chains based on sharing, complementarity and mutual support, with the backing of both governments.

Vietnam and Italy could discuss measures to support Italian enterprises investing in Vietnam in a structured and most favourable manner, including exploring cooperation mechanisms and the establishment of Italian industrial parks in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung made the remarks in Milan on March 20 at a meeting with Veronica Squinzi, Vice President of Assolombarda, which represents around 7,000 Italian companies operating in manufacturing, services, science and technology, and innovation.

He called for stronger connectivity between Vietnamese and Italian businesses, while also raising the possibility of developing industrial clusters as part of bilateral economic cooperation. Such collaboration should aim to build value chains based on sharing, complementarity and mutual support, with the backing of both governments, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said.

Vietnam attaches great importance to, and wants to further strengthen cooperation with Italy, one of its leading strategic partners in Europe, the Deputy PM stated.

He added that it is time for Italian firms to expand overseas to diversify supply chains, with Vietnam offering a destination where enterprises from both countries could cooperate, complement one another and grow together. Italian companies possess core and high technologies as well as management expertise, while Vietnam offers advantages in natural resources, infrastructure and human capital. Joint ventures could be pursued across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing and high-value agriculture, thereby facilitating technology transfer.

For her part, Squinzi expressed her confidence that, given the strong foundations of the bilateral relations and the Vietnamese Government’s supportive policies, the two sides could significantly enhance economic cooperation, business connectivity and technology transfer. Assolombarda remains committed to strengthening ties between the two business communities, she affirmed.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung invited Squinzi and the association to visit Vietnam at an early date to deepen business links, exchange experience and promote concrete cooperation opportunities.

Later the same day, at a meeting with the international banking group Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung stated that Vietnam stands ready to facilitate international financial institutions, including Intesa Sanpaolo, in expanding cooperation and deepening their involvement in the country’s economic development.

He praised the banking group’s role in mobilising capital and financing development projects, particularly those related to sustainable development, green transition and circular economy.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that Intesa Sanpaolo, with its strong financial capacity, international experience and extensive links with the European business community, would regard Vietnam as a key partner in Southeast Asia.

He also proposed several avenues for enhanced cooperation, including conveying Vietnam’s investment-attraction efforts, and supporting Vietnamese enterprises in accessing international finance – especially for innovation, digital transformation, sustainable development and green economy projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung called on the group to establish a representative office, with a view to creating a regional headquarters at Vietnam’s International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City or Da Nang. Intesa Sanpaolo was also encouraged to study participation in new economic models in Vietnam, advise on and mobilise funding for infrastructure and clean energy projects suitable to both nations, and engage in Vietnam’s indirect investment market.

In reply, Paola Angeletti, Chief Sustainability Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo, noted that Vietnam’s reform and transformation efforts align with the bank’s strategic priorities and expressed her hope for further cooperation, enabling Intesa Sanpaolo to accompany the country in its rapid and sustainable development.

VNA