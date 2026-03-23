PM hails contributions by OVs in Russia to homeland

The Government leader described the special bond between the peoples of Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, as well as the Russian Federation today, as a shining symbol of solidarity and special international friendship.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia. — VNA/VNS Photo

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia in Moscow on late March 22 (local time), part of his official visit to Russia.

Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi reported that the Vietnamese community in Russia is long-established, currently numbering around 80,000, including over 4,000 undergraduates and postgraduates. Despite facing ups and downs due to local conditions, they maintain a stable life with increasingly solidified legal and social standing, stay united, and always turn their hearts towards the homeland.

In recent years, particularly during the four-year Russia – Ukraine conflict, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has overcome numerous challenges to fulfil its tasks, he went on, elaborating that it has helped promote bilateral relations across all fields, achieving positive results while ensuring effective citizen protection and supporting the development of the Vietnamese community in Russia.

Meanwhile, representatives of the community expressed their confidence that the PM’s visit will comprehensively bolster Vietnam – Russia relations, further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both peoples.

Voicing their pride in the homeland’s remarkable progress and rising global stature, they pledged to do their utmost to nurture the bilateral relationship to contribute to the building of a strong, civilised, prosperous, and happy Vietnam in the new era.

The community also made several proposals aimed at enhancing the two countries’ ties, including increasing direct flights, facilitating more Vietnamese-origin children’s learning of the Vietnamese language, sending more undergraduates and postgraduates to Russia, and creating opportunities for those with outstanding academic achievements to return to work in the homeland.

Underlining the Party and State’s profound care for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in general and those in Russia in particular, PM Pham Minh Chinh analysed the regional and global landscape as well as Vietnam’s flexible and effective adaptation measures.

He emphasised that the time-tested Vietnam – Russia relations, nurtured over three-quarters of a century, have transcended geographical distances. The two countries have not only shared a “harmony” in soul, ideals, and vision but also stood together through countless challenges to achieve continuous development.

The PM affirmed that no matter the circumstances, the unwavering loyalty between the Russian and Vietnamese people remains unchanged, and that it must continue to be preserved, nurtured, and promoted.

Highlighting contributions by generations of Vietnamese students and researchers trained in Russia across such fields as science, engineering, and medicine to national development, he said their efforts not only testify to the enduring educational cooperation but also serve as an inspiration for younger generations to strive in their studies and dedicate themselves to the Fatherland.

The Government leader described the special bond between the peoples of Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, as well as the Russian Federation today, as a shining symbol of solidarity and special international friendship.

He noted that during this visit, when meeting with high-ranking Russian leaders, he will propose Russia recognise the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority of the country, and continue to create favourable conditions for the community to have an increasingly solid legal status, stable lives, and peace of mind in doing business, working, studying, and integrating into the host society, thereby contributing more to the local economic, cultural, and social life while also promoting their role as a bridge to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He informed the community about the homeland’s situation, especially the recent 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for 2026–2031, the strategic goals set in the Party’s key resolutions, along with socio-economic achievements.

PM Pham Minh Chinh attributed those great achievements to the Party’s comprehensive and absolute leadership, the entire political system’s decisive involvement and, above all, the unity, determination, and mettle of over 100 million compatriots at home and 6.5 million OVs, including those in Russia.

Stressing that the OV community is an inseparable part of the homeland, he said the Party and State have always paid attention to protecting the rights and legitimate interests of OVs, supporting them in stabilising their lives, integrating deeply into their host societies, and bringing into play Vietnam’s traditional identity.

He added the Party and State have always listened to and incorporated the opinions of OVs in the development of policies for Vietnamese people abroad, most recently the revisions to the Law on Nationality, to better meet their aspirations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh voiced his hope that Vietnamese people, wherever they live and work, in any field and at any level, will always turn their hearts towards the homeland, follow all the changes in the homeland, and contribute their enthusiasm, intellect, and mettle to developing a prosperous, strong, and beautiful nation.

At the meeting, he also took the time to address the opinions and suggestions of the Vietnamese community in Russia, calling on them to remain united, support one another, nurture patriotism, spread the aspiration to contribute further to the building of a more prosperous, beautiful, civilised, and happy Vietnam steadily advancing towards socialism, and help with the increasingly substantive and effective development of the Vietnam – Russia relationship.

VNA