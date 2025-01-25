Works progress of Rach Mieu 2 main bridge surpasses 24 percent.

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge Construction Investment Project connecting the two Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre had its main bridge section exceeding the schedule by more than 24 percent.

Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board Tran Van Thi yesterday announced that the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge Construction Investment Project connecting the two Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre had its main bridge section exceeding the schedule by more than 24 percent.

The overall project progress has reached over 79.1 percent, surpassing the general schedule by more than 4 percent over the plan.

Accordingly, regarding the current roadwork under construction on the entire route of approximately 14 kilometers, the load-bearing embankment for weak soil treatment has completed 100 percent of the works and is proceeding with load removal, asphalt paving, and so on.

Four out of six bridges have been completed, comprising Xoai Hot, My Tho, Tam Son and Ba Lai. Rach Mieu 2 main bridge and Song Ma bridge are under construction.

Song Mai bridge is expected to be completed before June 2025.

It is projected that on April 30, the main bridge span will be connected and the central span will be connected in August. Besides, technical traffic will be opened on September 2.

The main bridge and the entire project are expected to be completed by October 30 as directed by the Ministry of Transport.

According to Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board Tran Van Thi, during the Lunar New Year 2025, the units have been determined and proactive in arranging and organizing the construction of the main items until the last day of the last lunar month.

Especially, during the Tet holiday, the contractors will continue to carry out auxiliary tasks, concrete maintenance, and road surface maintenance, ensuring absolute safety.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong