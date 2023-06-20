VN's gymnast wins Asian silver, qualifies for world gymnastics championship

Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Khanh Phong won a silver medal at the Asian Gymnastics Championships, which came to an end in Singapore on June 18.

The SEA Games champion made a big step in his career after finishing second with 14,366 points in the men's rings, his favorite apparatus, and secured Vietnam's second spot at the World Gymnastics Championship later this year.

The gold medal went to Chinese Lan Xingyu with 15,200 points while the bronze was won by Ng Kiu Chung of Hong Kong with 14,100 points.

Phong's medal was the only one of Vietnam at this continental championship.

He will join his teammate Van Vi Luong in the world tournament, which will take place from September 30 to October 8 in Belgium.

Luong earlier secured his place after being one of six qualifiers from the men's all-round event.

The Belgian competition is the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifier. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team final will automatically qualify a full team of five gymnasts for the Games.

Vietnam sent a squad of five men and four women to the Singapore competition, which attracted athletes from 25 countries and territories.