Vietnam's U17 table tennis player gets gold at 2023 SEA Youth Championships

After 15 years, Vietnam's table tennis has witnessed the rise of Nguyen Hoang Lam, who recently became the champion of the 2023 SEA Youth table tennis championships held in Brunei.

The tournament concluded on June 18, marking an unexpected triumph for Vietnam's youth table tennis team. Nguyen Hoang Lam's exceptional performance led to the acquisition of the gold medal. Phan Anh Tuan, Head of the Table Tennis Department under the Vietnam Sports Administration cum Secretary-General of the Vietnam Table Tennis Federation, expressed his thoughts on Vietnam's achievement, stating, "This remarkable result serves as a significant source of inspiration for Vietnam's young players."

Nguyen Hoang Lam showcased remarkable skills throughout the group stage and knockout matches, ultimately progressing to the U17 men's singles final. His opponent in the final was a talented player from the Singaporean youth team. Both athletes exhibited composure, tactically forcing their opponents into defensive positions. With a combination of skill, determination, and a touch of fortune, Hoang Lam emerged as the ultimate victor in the tournament. His gold medal in the event stands as the sole gold medal for Vietnam's youth table tennis team in this year's competition.

"After many years, Vietnam's youth table tennis has finally secured such a precious gold medal. This accomplishment is the culmination of the team's dedicated training and the relentless efforts of Hoang Lam," Coach Bui Xuan Ha of the national youth table tennis team further added.

Nguyen Hoang Lam, at the age of 16, is a promising talent who has been carefully selected and trained at the Military Table Tennis Team. His professional development is showing great promise, as the coach of the team emphasizes the importance of building a strong foundation in his training. This focus on professional preparation will undoubtedly contribute to Lam's growth and success when competing at higher levels.

Last year, this player had the opportunity to join the Military Table Tennis Team at the 9th National Sports Games in 2022. During the event, Hoang Lam competed in multiple categories, including men's team, men's singles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles. While he failed to achieve outstanding results, this young player gained valuable experience and honed his skills through participation. When he was called to join the Vietnam youth table tennis team to compete in the 2023 SEA Youth table tennis championships, he left his impression.

The most recent time Vietnam's youth table tennis team secured a gold medal in the SEA Youth Championship was in 2008. After 15 years, Vietnam's youth table tennis has once again achieved this success, thanks to the remarkable performance and significant contributions of Hoang Lam. This victory holds immense professional and moral value.

Besides the above result, Vietnam's youth table tennis team also secured several bronze medals in the tournament. These include the U19 men's team, U19 women's team, U19 women's doubles, U17 men's singles, mixed U19 doubles, and U15 men's singles.

Vietnam's youth table tennis team competed in the 2023 SEA Youth Championship held in Brunei with a roster of 18 players, including Huu Huy, Duy Phong, Manh Cuong, Thanh Phu, Mai Phuong, Thu Cuc, Ngoc Quyen, Bao Linh, Hoang Lam, Quang Truong, Hanh Ngan, Dieu Linh, Manh Luong, Thai Bao, Tri Hoang, Phuong Linh, Bao Han, and Nhu Quynh.