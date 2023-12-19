Sports

Vietnamese youth rowers clinch seven golds at Asian Championships

Vietnam's budding rowing stars displayed exceptional skills, earning an impressive haul of seven gold medals at the 2023 Asian Rowing Junior and U23 Championships.

img-5434-1755jpg-6349.jpg
The Vietnamese youth rowing team claims the top spot in the overall standings at the 2023 Asian Rowing Junior and U23 Championships.

The competition, which concluded on December 19 in Thailand, was a display of sheer talent and skill from the Vietnamese youth rowing team. Competing in 20 different events spanning multiple age categories, the Vietnamese youth rowing team emerged victorious with an incredible haul of seven gold medals, four silver medals, and one bronze medal, ultimately claiming the top spot in the overall standings.

In the 2023 Asian Rowing Junior and U23 Championships, the Vietnamese rowing team, consisting of 21 talented rowers, showcased their skills in various events. This competition brought together youth rowing teams from all over Asia. The coaching staff of the Vietnamese team acknowledged that this event marked the end of the athletes' international rowing journey. Furthermore, some participants who had previously represented the national rowing team in the Asian Games (ASIAD) also took part in this championship.

After the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD), the 2023 Asian Rowing Junior and U23 Championships was the next international event in which Vietnamese rowers participated to showcase their skills. The Vietnamese rowing team is gearing up for the Olympic qualifiers, aiming to secure an official berth at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Following this championship, the athletes will return to Hai Phong to resume their focused training regimen.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

