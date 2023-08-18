Vietnamese cultural space opens in Seoul

The Seoul Botanical Park in the capital of the Republic of Korea on August 18 kicked off a summer event on Vietnamese culture named "Scent of Green Papaya".

Within the framework of the three-day event, the Vietnamese movie "The smell of green papaya" released in 1994, the first Vietnamese film to be nominated for the Oscar for the best foreign-language film, will be screened three times on August 19 and 20.

A open-air market with Vietnamese handicrafts, cooking ingredients, and vegan products will open from 10 am to 9 pm on August 19 and 20.

On August 19, a book introduction event will be held, during which the author of "So, Vietnam" will talk about his experience when he visited a small city in Vietnam.

The event organiser also displays and arranges for visitors to experience Vietnamese traditional products and folk games. Visitors will have opportunities to watch how lotus lanterns and conical hats are made, and join in shuttlecock kicking.

Seoul Botanical Park's director Kim Dae-seong said that the park will prepare various programmes including exhibitions and lectures on botanical and cultural themes for each season to attract visitors.