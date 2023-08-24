SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam, US work together in settling war consequences

A working session with a visiting delegation from the US Senate Committee on Appropriations was held in Hanoi on August 23.
Vietnam, US work together in settling war consequences ảnh 1

Participants at a ceremony to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) (Photo: VNA)

Colonel Le Dinh Vu, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Military Science and head of the office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences received the delegation.

At the session, the two sides agreed on the need to continue to work closely together in dealing with war aftermaths.

They will coordinate in settling Agent Orange/dioxin contamination, seeking and identifying martyrs’ remains, supporting persons with disabilities, and handling unexploded ordnances.

The two sides also concurred to strengthen dialogues, contributing to reinforcing and promoting relations between the two countries in the time to come.

