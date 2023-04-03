Vietnam Int’t Choir Competition to enhance cultural understanding

The seventh Vietnam International Choir Competition was yesterday held in a central province to enhance cultural understanding between ethnic groups and international friendship and solidarity.

The People's Committee of Hoi An City in the Central Province of Quang Nam coordinated with the Interkultur Organization (Federal Republic of Germany) to open the seventh Vietnam International Choir Competition - 2023.

The Vietnam International Choir Competition is held every two years in Hoi An city. This is a reunion chance for choral art lovers who will exchange music to enhance cultural understanding between ethnic groups and international friendship, solidarity and cooperation.

The seventh International Choir Competition will take place from April 2 to 5 in Hoi An City with the participation of nearly 600 conductors, artists and musicians from 18 troupes from 7 countries and territories including India, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Slovakia.

Teams competed in 13 subjects, divided into 8 categories. Candidates in grade A will compete with each other in Male and Female Choir and Male/Female Choir while their peers in grade B rivaled Male and Female Choir and Male/Female Choir and peers in grade C (Chamber Choir and Top Choir) against each other in Male and Female Choir, Male/Female Choir. Meanwhile, participants of the grade G (Children's Choir - Youth Choir) will include Children's Choir, Male/Female Youth Choir, Boys and Girls' Youth Choir. The SE category (Middle-aged Choir) for those over 55 years old, the Grade S (Choir of Hymns), the Grade SP (Religious Choir) and the grade F (Folk Choir) will compete in one subject respectively.

The jury consists of international experts in choir selected by Interkultur, including Vietnamese artist Dang Chau Anh.

Speaking at the opening of the contest, Mr. Nguyen Van Lanh, Vice Chairman of Hoi An City said international and local visitors who spent their vacation in Hoi An Ancient Town will have a deep impression on the World Heritage Site recognized by UNESCO.

Within the framework of the International Choir event, Hoi An city organizes cultural and artistic activities such as the art performance ‘Hoi An - Colors of Silk’; recreating Hoi An Ancient Town Night in the early twentieth century; display and sell OCOP products, display Hoi An ornamental creatures to introduce and promote the image of Hoi An tourism culture to international friends.