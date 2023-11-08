Vietnam considers Japan long-term, important partner: official

Vietnam always considers Japan as a long-term and leading important partner, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu while meeting a visiting delegation of the Japan-Vietnam parliamentary friendship alliance of Kobe city.

Expressing his delight at the robust and comprehensive growth of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan in recent years, Vu emphasized that Japan is Vietnam's top economic cooperation partner across various fields such as official development assistance (ODA), investment, trade, labor, tourism, locality-to-locality cooperation, and people-to-people exchange.

Commending the Vietnam's development and the countries’ relationship over the years, chairman of the alliance Murano Seiichi said he wants to enhance effective and substantive collaboration between Kobe and Vietnamese localities, including Ha Nam and Quang Ninh provinces, Hai Phong city, particularly in economics, investment, trade, and cultural and people-to-people exchange.

Kobe is willing to create favorable conditions to receive outstanding Vietnamese individuals to study and work in the city and hopes to strengthen tourism cooperation with Vietnam by establishing a direct flight route connecting the two.

Acknowledging positive contributions and support from the alliance, Vu suggested that it encourage Kobe's businesses to invest in areas of Vietnam’s interest like manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, processing, and farm produce export-import.

The alliance, established in 2019, is the first of its kind in the prefecture, with the number of its members amounting to 36 out of Kobe’s 65 parliamentarians.