Vice Chairpersons of newly- merged Ho Chi Minh City announced

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh signed decisions on behalf of the PM to appoint new personnel to the position of Vice Chairpersons of the new HCMC People’s Committee following the latest administrative restructuring on June 24.

The Prime Minister signs Decision No. 1309/QD-TTg to appoint new personnel to the position of Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Committee of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Under Decision No. 1309/QD-TTg, the Prime Minister appointed the following officials as Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Committee of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 term:



1. Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, member of the Standing Committee of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term



2. Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, member of the Standing Committee of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term



3. Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term



4. Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term



5. Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term



6. Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, member of the Executive Committee of the Binh Duong Province’s Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province for the 2021–2026 term

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh