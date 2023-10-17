Two squid fishing boats sink, one dead, about 79 rescued, 14 missing

In recent two days, rogue waves and cyclones sank two squid fishing boats together with about 93 fishermen from Quang Nam Province off the Spratly Islands.

By 11 a.m. on October 17, 80 fishermen of the two boats had been rescued. Among them, one person died from the incident and 14 have gone missing.

On October 17 morning, the People's Committee of Quang Nam Province established the Emergency Search and Rescue Steering Committee for fishermen in distress at Ky Ha Port Border Gate Station, the Border Guard of Quang Nam Province. Chairman of Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee Le Tri Thanh is Head of the Steering Committee.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province Ho Quang Buu said that the locality has contacted and mobilized ten ships near the sunk boats to continue searching for the missing fishermen.

The People’s Committee of Quang Nam proposed the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue to direct Naval Region 4 Command, the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center Zone 4 and the Coast Guard to mobilize forces to step up efforts in searching for the missing ones.

The first accident happened at 7:30 p.m. on October 16, about 370 nautical miles southeast of An Hoa Cape in Quang Nam Province and about 70 nautical miles north-northeast of Southwest Cay Island in the Spratly Islands, leaving 13 fishermen from Quang Nam Province missing. A fishing vessel near the sunken boat rescued 40 fishermen including one dead, continued to seek the others and called rescue support from other fishing boats.

The other accident occured by the dawn of October 17 when rogue waves sank another squid fishing boat from Quang Nam Province about 240 nautical miles east-southeast of Quy Nhon coast and about 135 nautical miles north-northwest of Southwest Cay Island. 38 fishermen were rescued and one person went missing.

Currently, four ships strive to search for the missing fishermen under weather conditions of whirlwinds and rough seas.

The Quang Nam Province coordinated with the authorities to mobilize navy ships in the Southwest Cay, the Coast Guard Region 2’s ships to the site to find the missing fishermen.

On the same day, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province sent an official letter to the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue supporting search and rescue operations at sea.