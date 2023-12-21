Two athletes given scholarships as way to nurture sports talents

To nurture and support Vietnamese talents in many different types of sports, the Vietnamese Talent Development Fund has decided to sponsor two sports athletes.

Accordingly, athlete Pham Ngoc Cham who just won a bronze medal in Taekwondo at Asiad 19 held in China will receive a scholarship during his 4 years studying at Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports while footballer Pham Thanh Long will receive a scholarship for 4 years to study at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Physical Education and Sports. Each scholarship is worth VND50 million (US$2,053).

Footballer Pham Thanh Long receives scholarship

In addition, talented girls in the Taekwondo martial arts will get free glasses of milk in one year supported by the Vietnamese Talent Development Fund to supplement nutrition and improve physical strength.

Mr. Le Nguyen Hoa - Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nutifood cum Director of the Vietnamese Talent Development Fund said that with a 4-year university scholarship, the two athletes will not have worries about their future as well as keep their balance and stability before competitions to bring more medals for the country.

Athelete Pham Ngoc Cham is one of the athletes who brought home medals for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the recent Asiad 19 held in China. Moreover, she has also won various medals such as a silver medal at the 2017 Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship, a gold medal at the 2023 Southeast Asian Championship, a silver medal at Sea Games 31, and other medals from national and other youth tournaments.

By Cao Tuong - Translated by Anh Quan