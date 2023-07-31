Thu Nhi, Anh Nguyet to participate in 2023 World Archery Championships

With its key archers, the Vietnamese archery team has set off for Germany to compete in the 2023 World Archery Championships.

This tournament is regarded as one of the essential specialized competitions for Vietnamese archers to showcase their professional skills and prepare for the upcoming ASIAD 19-2022.

During the 2023 World Archery Championships, the Vietnamese archery team will feature athletes such as Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi, Do Thi Anh Nguyet, Hoang Thi Mai, Le Quoc Phong, Hoang Van Loc, and Nguyen Duy. Notably, Thanh Nhi and Anh Nguyet are two female athletes highly esteemed for their skills and promising potential to achieve outstanding results in international competitions. Phan Trong Quan, the Official in charge of Archery under the Vietnam Sports Administration, said that all archers participating in the 2023 World Archery Championships had undergone excellent professional preparation, and their participation in foreign tournaments would provide valuable insights into each athlete's capabilities. The coaching staff would tailor their guidance based on individual performances in this world championship.

The athletes will be in Germany from July 30 to August 7, with the official competition commencing on August 1.

Currently, the Vietnamese archery team is in the midst of specialized preparations for the ASIAD 19-2022 competition. The coaching staff has focused on providing ample opportunities for athletes to compete, practice, and sharpen their professional skills. The team's most recent tournament was the 31st SEA Games. The ASIAD 19-2022 holds significant importance, and the Vietnamese archery team has set ambitious goals to compete for medals in the event. In the Asian region, three formidable archery teams with world-class athletes are South Korea, China, and Chinese Taipei. These teams are predicted to be the primary contenders for medals in the upcoming ASIAD 19-2022.

The 2023 World Archery Championships brought together 529 archers from 81 countries and territories worldwide, competing in a variety of events for both recurve and compound bows. The tournament also serves as an evaluation for allocating Olympic slots by the World Archery Federation.