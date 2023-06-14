Thu Duc launches campaign of removing illegal advertisement stickers, flyers

Thu Duc City Police launched a campaign to remove illegal advertisement stickers and flyers in the city on June 14.

The Thu Duc City Police said that during the passing time, the advertisement and small ads of all kinds were labeled, painted and hung in public places such as power poles, walls of offices, enterprises, schools, residential houses, bus stations and so on impacting urban beauty, civilization and culture.

Especially, advertisements related to “black credit” have affected social security and order along with the daily life of residents.

Amid the situation, the Thu Duc City Police proposed agencies and units throughout the city, especially youth union members, teenagers, pupils and students to proactively participate in removing inappropriate and illegal advertisements; strengthen monitoring, control and strictly handling of violations; remove billboards with inappropriate contents, form and design which were improperly hung or installed.

Besides, the local authorities also encouraged households and production facilities to proactively detect and denounce violation cases to functional agencies; arrange inspection teams and strengthen the usage of captured images from cameras to have the evidences for issuing administrative fines for the act of illegally labeling advertisements.

After the send-off ceremony, the police forces of Thu Duc City’s wards along with military personnel, residential security forces, youth union members and residents were in the streets and alleys to remove illegal advertisement stickers and flyers.

Some photos feature activities after the launching ceremony of removing illegal advertisement stickers, flyers in city corners and alleys.