Thu Duc City receives Chinese experts in charge of Party building

A delegation of experts in charge of Party building of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) yesterday had a survey on the Party’s organization in Thu Duc City Party Committee within the framework of the working session in the city.

Li Zhiyong, the president of the Chinese National Association for Party Building Research led a working delegation.

For the city's side, Member of the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee and Chairman of Vietnam - China Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Huu Hiep and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Organization Dinh Thanh Nhan received the delegation.

At the survey, Head of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Organization Commission Phan Thi Kim Sinh said that Thu Duc City was established based on merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc District which has a scale of 211.5 square kilometers and a population of more than 1.5 million people, accounting for about 10 percent of the total area and a total population of Ho Chi Minh City.

Thu Duc City has established 77 Party cells and its grassroots party committee with 25,129 Party members.

Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep added that Thu Duc City is focusing on key missions through three main matters of organization, resources and people.

Of which, Thu Duc City shall concentrate on promoting the resources in the society comprising resources on real estate, planning and investment calls.

At the current time, apart from cultivating cadres and staff who have both professional knowledge and political skills, Thu Duc City is also focusing on solutions to recruit and attract talented people.

At the survey, President of the Chinese National Association for Party Building Research Li Zhiyong expressed his excitement about the visit and working in Ho Chi Minh City together with the survey for the situation of the grassroots party committee in Thu Duc City Party Committee.

The President of the Chinese National Association for Party Building Research also presented some content on building the Party of the Chinese Communist Party.

The President of the Chinese National Association for Party Building Research desired that the two sides would have more chances to exchange and share experiences on building the Party in the upcoming time.