Thai Binh seeks Belgian investment, partnerships

A conference promoting the trade and investment climate of the northern province of Thai Binh, one of Vietnam's major hubs for ago-fishery exports, took place at the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on May 23.

At a conference promoting Thai Binh province's trade and investment climate in Brussels on May 23. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, who is also the head of the Vietnamese delegation to the European Union (EU), talked about significant opportunities for Thai Binh to collaborate with Belgian partners in green energy – one of the province’s priority areas for investment attraction.

He noted that in December 2022, Vietnam became the third country in the world to endorse the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with G7 countries and the EU, Denmark, and Norway.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Council Dang Thanh Giang said that last year the province achieved an annual GDP growth rate of 7.37 percemt, attracting over US$3 billion in foreign investment and posting $2.6 billion in export turnover.

The leader affirmed that Thai Binh looks for comprehensive and multisectoral cooperation with Belgian partners, highlighting trade, high-tech agriculture, new energy, renewable energy, climate change response, services, logistics, manufacturing industries, education, human resources, healthcare, and cultural exchange.

Chairman of the provincial People's Council Nguyen Tien Thanh pledged to accompany and create the most favourable conditions for the investment and operation of foreign investors, including those from Belgium, in the locality.

Secretary-General of the Belgian Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) Duong Minh Tri stated that the BVA is ready to act as a bridge connecting Belgian enterprises with their partners in Thai Binh for the development of effective investment projects conducive to the local economic growth.

At the conference, businessmen of both sides exchanged information about their potential and cooperation needs, sought partnerships, and shared experiences for operating in the two markets.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Chrysoline Monnier from Hub Brussels affirmed the Brussels investment and export promotion agency’s commitment to supporting Belgian enterprises in seeking investment and cooperation chances in Thai Binh.

A delegation of Belgian enterprises will soon make a business trip to Vietnam to explore the market, with Thai Binh a likely destination.While in Belgium, Thai Binh leaders also held working sessions with investment and trade agencies from three regions of Brussels, Wallonia, and Flanders.

VNA