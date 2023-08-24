Tech-medical services drop dramatically

In addition to the increase in the cost of some medical services, a notable decrease in prices has been observed for many technical services after one week of the implementation of the Ministry of Health’s Circular 13/2023/TT-BYT.

Thu Duc City-based Le Van Thinh Hospital receives every day 700-800 patients who demand medical services of their options, accounting for about 25 percent of the total outpatients at the hospital. The price of a regular service examination is VND 150,000 to see a doctor or VND 200,000 to see famous medical workers or experts from major hospitals and medical schools in the city.

Hospital director Dr. Tran Van Khanh said that the price has not been adjusted yet because the hospital managers aimed to improve the quality of services first to increase the prestige and convenience for better services. According to him, after the Covid-19 pandemic, people still have many difficulties. The on-demand examination is voluntary, but the hospital managers decided to take quality first. He revealed 1-2 years later, the infirmary will increase medical services by 10 percent-15 percent.

Similarly, Dr. Tran Van Song, Deputy Director of People's Hospital 115, said that the infirmary still applies the old prices but will increase the medical treatment prices after investing in upgrading appropriate infrastructure. Many of the hospital departments are still overloaded, the number of beds for patients who demand good services remains unchanged; nevertheless, the facility still spends more on upgrades.

Deputy Director Saigon General Hospital Dr. Mai Duc Huy said the hospital has not adjusted the price of medical care services.

Head of HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital’s General Planning Department Dr. Pham Thanh Viet said that the hospital has no policies to expand on-demand services because it has admitted poor patients from provinces.

Every day, approximately 30 percent to 40 percent of patients demand medical services of their choice at Hanoi-based Viet Duc Hospital; thus, the list of medical treatment prices on request is publicly posted on the hospital’s website. Most of the 1,478 medical services requested by the hospital are priced at or below the maximum price set by the Ministry of Health.

According to Director of Viet Duc Hospital Dr. Duong Duc Hung, the price of medical treatment according to the general requirement is VND 500,000 for a meeting with a doctor, regardless of the level of doctors and specialists. However, many other services fell sharply. For instance, the price of injection and intravenous infusion decreased from VND 100,000 to VND 46,000; Ultrasound price reduced from VND 300,000 to VND 196,000, echocardiogram from VND 500,000 to VND 380,000.

Elsewhere in Hanoi, the Central Otolaryngology Hospital is still applying the on-demand medical treatment price from VND250,000-VND500,000 as before the Circular 13 took effect. Hospital director Dr. Pham Tuan Canh said the hospital daily examines about 800-900 patients and about one-third of them require medical services as per their options. Therefore, BV is continuing to study the Circular 13 for appropriate implementation.

According to some experts, the price of many on-demand services at some medical facilities is much lower than the ceiling price or lower than the ceiling price of Circular 13 because before when setting the price, hospitals calculated enough components when performing the service and using the best materials.

However, in the new circular on medical service costs, the Ministry of Health stated that medical facilities are only allowed to spend no more than 20 percent of the total number of beds in the hospital to carry out medical treatment as required to avoid abuse of transferring patients for medical care with health insurance to the expensive area. This also ensures the serviceability of the public hospital, avoiding abuse of patients.