Taking advantage of climate change’s challenges for sustainable development

A talk introducing a national scientific and technological program on science and technology to respond to climate change to serve sustainable development in the Mekong Delta was held in Can Tho City on January 20.

At the discussion (Photo: SGGP)

The discussion was held by the Vietnam National University HCMC (VNU-HCM) and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Attending the event was Director of VNU-HCM Vu Hai Quan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Hieu, and leaders of institutes, educational facilities, and provinces in the Mekong Delta.

According to Director of VNU-HCM Vu Hai Quan, the Mekong Delta plays an important role in ensuring the food security of Vietnam and the world, society and economy, national defense, and security. The Mekong Delta serves as the largest granary for rice, aquatic products, and fruit production in the country.

During the 2014-2020 period, the VNU-HCM in collaboration with the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology conducted and implemented scientific and technological programs to serve the sustainable development of the southern region.

The results of the program have been applied to production and life to promote value chain linkages of commodities and regional connection, strengthen economic efficiency, contribute to production development, improve productivity and value of key products, promoting socio-economic development of localities in the region.

However, the Mekong Delta is still facing problems from natural conditions, climate change, modern technology, human resources, infrastructure, investment and business environment, to regional governance-cooperation-linkage mechanisms.

Leaders attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the talk. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho City Tran Viet Truong, the city identified that responding to climate change is one of the important tasks for socio-economic development.

The national scientific and technological program on science and technology to respond to climate change to serve sustainable development in the Mekong Delta will contribute to providing scientific arguments, solutions, and models for applying science and technology, innovation, and creativity, responding to climate change of localities and the region effectively, adapting to the impact of the upper Mekong River, and bringing the region into a key economic, civilized, and ecological region with a rich waterway cultural identity.

Can Tho City hoped to receive suggestions from experts, scientists, and businesses on implementing scientific and technological tasks with feasibility and high efficiencies, such as taking advantage of climate change and transferring challenges of climate change for sustainable development, a model of circular economic development and green growth.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Kim Khanh