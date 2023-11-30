ST25 rice of Vietnam once again wins prize for world's best rice

The ST25 fragrant rice variety of Vietnam named Gao Ong Cua (Ong Cua Rice) won against 30 rice samples from 10 countries to dominate the World's Best Rice 2023 award.

The Vietnamese rice variety won the first prize for the World's Best Rice 2023 competition and was honored at the World Rice Conference Summit in the Philippines on November 30.

According to the Rice Trader, a founder and owner of the “World's Best Rice” competition, the World's Best Rice 2023 gathered 30 rice samples from more than 10 countries.

As the final result, Vietnam’s ST25 rice became the winner of this year’s competition, followed by Cambodian and Indian rice varieties.

Previously, the fragrant rice variety of Vietnam had won the World's Best Rice 2019 award for the first time.