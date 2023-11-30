SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Business

ST25 rice of Vietnam once again wins prize for world's best rice

SGGPO

The ST25 fragrant rice variety of Vietnam named Gao Ong Cua (Ong Cua Rice) won against 30 rice samples from 10 countries to dominate the World's Best Rice 2023 award.

The Ong Cua ST25 rice variety of Vietnam is the winner of the World&apos;s Best Rice 2023 competition. ảnh 1

The Ong Cua ST25 rice variety of Vietnam is the winner of the World's Best Rice 2023 competition.

The Vietnamese rice variety won the first prize for the World's Best Rice 2023 competition and was honored at the World Rice Conference Summit in the Philippines on November 30.

According to the Rice Trader, a founder and owner of the “World's Best Rice” competition, the World's Best Rice 2023 gathered 30 rice samples from more than 10 countries.

As the final result, Vietnam’s ST25 rice became the winner of this year’s competition, followed by Cambodian and Indian rice varieties.

Previously, the fragrant rice variety of Vietnam had won the World's Best Rice 2019 award for the first time.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ong Cua ST25 rice of Vietnam World's Best Rice 2023 competition World Rice Conference Summit

Other news