Solutions adopted to promote sluggish public investment projects

While overloaded traffic infrastructure, schools and medical facilities are a big bottleneck for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, people are expecting them to be completed soon, but over time, many public investment projects have been sluggish due to various reasons.

Recently, information about public investment has gone viral. Disbursement in the first three months of 2023 only reached 4 percent, causing many people to worry. Because in 2023, Ho Chi Minh City is assigned a public investment capital plan of more than VND70,000 billion, nearly twice the number in 2022 plus the Prime Minister’s direction of the disbursement rate over 95 percent.

In 2022, during the first three months of the year, Ho Chi Minh City did not publish disbursement data. By the end of June 2022, the city’s disbursement rate was only 17 percent and it was 26.1 percent by the end of September.

The city has made concerted efforts, hence, the southern largest city has disbursed 71.3 percent by the end of the public investment disbursement year of the year (January 31, 2023), but it is still among the lowest disbursement group in the country. Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai accepted responsibility and he himself lowered his emulation ranking.

In fact, even in the medium-term public investment period 2021-2025, scores of public investment projects are behind schedule as well; even some projects cannot be completed for years. According to incomplete statistics on delayed projects, Can Gio district has 315/367 projects, Binh Tan district has 48/65 projects, District 8 has 13/88 projects, and District 6 has 17/73 projects.

By the end of the first quarter of 2023, Ho Chi Minh City still had 25/61 units with zero percent disbursement rate. Five organizations have only disbursed one percent. Worse, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City has been allocated nearly VND20,000 billion this year but it has disbursed less than VND200 billion.

Impatient with the slow state of public investment, Dr. Tran Du Lich, a member of the National Monetary and Financial Policy Advisory Council, said that public investment is one of the three driving forces, creating a multiplier effect on the economy. The low disbursement rate means that public investment tools for economic development are skipped.

One of the biggest difficulties in implementing recent public investment projects is the site clearance problem. Several projects have been delayed up to 20 years due to site clearance problems. For instance, the construction of the Tang Long Bridge project in Thu Duc City due to lack of space has to be suspended from September 2019 to the present.

Local inhabitants complained this road is jammed every day at rush hour in the morning and in the afternoon, adding that if there is a traffic accident, the traffic jam lasts for hours. They also moaned about the dust and noise from the temporary bridge which has significantly impacted their's lives.

Furthermore, the Nam Ly Bridge construction project has been unfinished for many years because of site clearance. Recently, Thu Duc City has determined to clear the ground to restart this project and it is expected to be completed after 14 months.

Being one of the inspectors in many public investment supervision delegations, Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu acknowledged that site clearance is a fundamental and key factor in implementing public investment projects and increasing the disbursement rate.

Through monitoring and survey meetings, leaders of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City always emphasized that the benefits of local inhabitants in the projects' implementation must be a high priority and this is the principle of compensation and site clearance.

The place where resettlement is arranged must have the most convenient and adequate infrastructure so that people can feel secure about life in the new place. Moreover, compensation payment in site clearance must be taken heed of. According to Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu, it is necessary to calculate to give the best costs of compensation for people.

The municipal People's Council is organizing monitoring sessions on public investment for the period 2021-2025. Through the monitoring sessions, the Standing Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City asked localities to review projects that still have problems with site clearance.

In their reports of site clearance problems for projects' construction, local administrations should propose solutions for the problems. In case of necessity, localities can propose to stop implementation or reduce project scale (but still ensure the investment efficiency of the project) with the aim to avoid ‘soaking’ capital, or having to adjust the project implementation time.

Also through the monitoring sessions, Mr. Hieu pointed out the lack of coordination among relevant agencies is a culprit for the delay in the implementation of public investment projects.