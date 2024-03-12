SJC gold hits new peak, 9999 gold rings maintain at peak prices

Accompanied by the upward trend in global gold prices, domestic gold prices continued to climb on the morning of March 12, with SJC gold breaking the previous day's record to set a new high.

Around 9 a.m., in Ho Chi Minh City, Doji Group listed SJC gold at VND80.25 million per tael for buying and VND82.25 million per tael for selling, marking a VND100,000 increase for buying while maintaining the selling price same as the previous late afternoon. Simultaneously, in Hanoi, SJC Company also raised both buying and selling prices by VND100,000 to VND80.3 million per tael for buying and VND82.32 million per tael for selling, surpassing the previous day's peak and setting a new high.

This morning, 9999 gold rings continued to keep the upward momentum. SJC Company bought them at VND68.9 million per tael and sold them at VND70.15 million per tael, up VND100,000 for both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company maintained its prices at the peak, trading at VND70.08 million per tael for buying and VND71.38 million per tael for selling. Although prices remained unchanged from yesterday, this company still leads the market as the highest-priced trader of 9999 gold rings, nearly VND1.3 million per tael higher than other businesses.

In the global gold market, spot gold on the Kitco exchange was priced at US$2,181.9 an ounce on the morning of March 12 (Vietnam time), up nearly $4 from the previous day. When converted, this price level is approximately equivalent to VND65.4 million per tael, which is lower than SJC gold by about VND17 million per tael and lower than the price of 9999 gold rings by about VND4.8 – 6 million per tael.

The world gold price has hit an all-time high on expectations that the Federal Reserve (FED) will reduce interest rates. The market is now awaiting US inflation data to gain a clearer insight into the FED's interest rate trajectory. Nonetheless, experts suggest that in the long term, the central banks' vigorous gold buying will catalyze the precious metal's price surge this year.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi