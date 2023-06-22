Shoppers eager with discount programs

Fairs, supermarkets and shopping centers in Ho Chi Minh City put up massive sales, attracting numerous consumers with 20-30 percent higher than normal days.

Notably, many products have been discounted sharply.

The “Shopping Season” fair is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade from now to the end of June 25 at the Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium attracting thousands of turns of visitors daily.

Footwear and dried food products of brand names Biti’s, Vissan and so on are among the top priorities of shoppers. Particularly, some sports shoes or women’s fashion ones are being applied for the discount program from 30 percent to 50 percent.

Similarly, some stores and supermarkets of Vincom, Aeon Mall, MM Mega Market and other ones are also running promotion programs for fashion and food products to boost consumption.

It is reported that from now to the end of July 2, the 83 stores of Vincom will run a big summer sale for thousands of products named “Vincom Red Sale” with some products at over 50 percent discount.