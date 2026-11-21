New healthcare laws approved by the National Assembly will allow health insurance reimbursement for inpatient bed stays and require hospitals to clearly disclose out-of-pocket costs for on-demand medical services before treatment.

Individuals covered by health insurance are now eligible for reimbursement for inpatient bed stays, while patients opting for "on-demand" (elective/premium) medical services must be informed in advance of any out-of-pocket costs. These provisions are part of six laws in the healthcare sector recently passed by the National Assembly.

New healthcare laws aims to protext patients' right. Photo: SGGP

On the afternoon of November 21, the Ministry of Health announced key updates within six laws recently approved by the National Assembly including the Law on Children, the Law on Persons with Disabilities, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Pharmacy, the Law on the Elderly, and the Law on Health Insurance.

These new regulations address patient rights, health insurance reimbursements, the pricing of medical services, and the management of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

According to the Ministry of Health, the amended legislation expands health insurance coverage to include inpatient bed stays at public healthcare facilities equipped to provide such accommodation, ensuring that patients’ rights are protected when they need to remain in a facility for observation.

For standard medical services, the Minister of Health will establish specific price caps based on technical expertise levels.

These measures will apply uniformly to facilities under the authority of ministries, agencies, government-affiliated bodies, and other large organizations, replacing the former practice of setting prices separately for each facility.

Provincial-level People’s Councils are tasked with determining service prices for local public healthcare facilities, ensuring these do not exceed the caps set by the Minister of Health. Existing approved price schedules will remain in effect until new ones are established.

For on-demand medical services provided at public healthcare facilities, each facility may determine its own prices, as long as it declares, posts, and publicly discloses them in accordance with applicable regulations. This enables patients to learn the costs in advance, assess whether they can afford them, and make voluntary, informed decisions about the services they receive.

For patients with health insurance who opt for premium or non-standard services upon request, the state insurance fund will continue to cover expenses that fall within their standard benefit scope, subject to existing coverage limits and conditions. Patients are responsible for paying any remaining balance out of pocket. To prevent surprise billing, healthcare providers are legally required to notify patients in advance of all personal financial obligations, including the exact price differential between insured and on-demand rates.

The amended law also eliminates unnecessary documentation in the licensing process for biological products. This facilitates better access to treatments for conditions such as cancer, anemia, chronic hepatitis B and C, hereditary hemophilia, and chronic autoimmune diseases, thereby helping to meet patients' treatment needs.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the law mandates that enterprises declare their intended wholesale prices for medicines following production or importation, but prior to the sale of the first batch to prevent the practice of declaring prices for products that are not yet physically available. The Ministry of Health will establish a methodology for price determination and publish these intended wholesale prices immediately upon the completion of the filing process, rather than after a seven-day waiting period as was previously the case.

Regarding medical devices, the law strengthens oversight throughout the entire product lifecycle and supply chain. For devices subject to price declaration requirements, it mandates the declaration, public listing, and regular updating of prices, as well as the implementation of product traceability and the public disclosure of authorized distributors.

By Ngoc Dung - Translated by Anh Quan