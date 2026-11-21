Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Dang Minh Thong has urged local authorities to promote practical, sustainable cultural initiatives that strengthen community solidarity and ensure cultural values become a lasting part of everyday life.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has urged local authorities to replicate effective models and implement practical, sustainable initiatives that ensure culture remains an integral part of daily life extending well beyond just festival periods.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong presents trees to Quarter 31. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of November 21, the Front Working Committee of Quarter 31, Binh Trung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, hosted a "Vietnamese Culture Day" and a "Great National Unity Festival." Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee attended the event.

In his report, Head Ho Sy Thuan of Quarter 31 stated that over 95 percent of households in the area have earned the "Cultural Family" designation. Local self-management models have proven effective, with no instances of unauthorized or non-compliant construction, nor any major security or public order concerns. Residents and benefactors contributed over VND80 million to support scholarships, children, and disadvantaged families including those under social welfare policies while also raising more than VND40 million for various community funds.

Residents of Quarter 31 select traditional ao dai dresses during the festival. Photo: SGGP

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is working toward the development of "united, safe, prosperous, and happy" residential areas for the 2026–2030 period. He encouraged local Party committees, authorities, the Fatherland Front, and residents to pursue practical initiatives tailored to the community's needs, while fostering the role of residents as the primary stakeholders and promoting their spirit of self-management.

Residents of Quarter 31 play chess during the Great National Solidarity Festival. Photo: SGGP

He further stressed that local Party committees, authorities, and the Fatherland Front must remain closely connected to the grassroots level staying informed, listening to residents, and coordinating efforts to address legitimate concerns regarding daily life, livelihoods, infrastructure, the environment, security, and social welfare.

Officials and Party members, especially those in leadership positions, must set an example, show respect for the people, and remain open to receiving and acting upon public feedback. Citizens are actively providing feedback, exercising oversight, and participating in community affairs.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong and other delegates at the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, located within the grounds of Nguyen Tu Nghiem Park, Quarter 31. Photo: SGGP

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong urged local authorities to take note of the feedback shared during the event and to review any outstanding issues. He directed them to proactively address matters within the ward’s jurisdiction and to promptly escalate issues beyond their authority to the appropriate higher levels.

He also instructed the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Trung Ward to compile public feedback, track how issues are resolved, and keep residents updated on the results. He added that the Fatherland Front and its member organizations should prioritize practical initiatives and proven models rather than superficial efforts, with each group taking responsibility for concrete tasks. Officials and Party members, he stressed, must stay close to the community and genuinely understand residents' needs.

At the neighborhood level, the roles of respected individuals, the elderly, and exemplary families should be leveraged to help mediate minor conflicts. Residents are encouraged to actively contribute to maintaining security and public order, protecting the environment, preventing crime and online fraud, ensuring traffic safety, and participating in fire prevention and firefighting efforts.

He emphasized that activities in support of "Vietnam Culture Day" and the "Culture and Great Solidarity Week" must be linked to tangible, sustainable actions, ensuring that culture remains a part of daily life rather than being confined solely to festive occasions.

Embracing the motto "One good deed per family, one collective task per month, leaving no one behind," he urged every household to voluntarily commit to one positive action. Each month, residents can select a shared community project, such as tending flower streets, protecting the environment, supporting disadvantaged families, helping neighbors build livelihoods, or organizing cultural and sports events.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan