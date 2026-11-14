Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs for 49th ASEAN Summit

At the 49th ASEAN Summit, Vietnam is expected to project itself as an active, responsible member that stands with ASEAN in fostering solidarity, building the ASEAN Community and maintaining peace, stability and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on November 14 morning for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on November 14 morning for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila from November 14 to 17 at the invitation of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines – ASEAN Chair 2026.

He was accompanied by National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai, and representatives of other ministries and agencies.

The PM’s attendance signals continuity in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations in line with the 14th National Party Congress spirit, and reaffirms ASEAN as a top strategic priority in Vietnam’s overall foreign policy.

At the 49th ASEAN Summit, Vietnam is expected to project itself as an active and responsible member that stands with ASEAN in fostering solidarity, building the ASEAN Community and maintaining peace, stability and sustainable development, while spreading the image of a reformed, dynamic and deeply integrated Vietnam with a rising global standing.

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