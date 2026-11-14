Ho Chi Minh City celebrates 78th birthday of King Charles III

The British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a reception on the evening of November 13 to celebrate the 78th birthday of King Charles III.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attendees included Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and Iain Frew, British Ambassador to Vietnam.

At the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu expressed his pleasure at the positive development of relations between Vietnam and the United Kingdom, as well as cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and British localities, particularly the Liverpool metropolitan area.

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu, in 2026, Ho Chi Minh City stepped up substantive meetings and exchanges with visiting British delegations, including Trade Envoy Matt Western, Lord Mayor of the City of London Susan Langley, and Baroness Winterton, the UK's new Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State responsible for the Indo-Pacific.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City hoped to see an increasingly visible British contribution to the city's green and sustainable growth. This cooperation could be reflected in the effective operation of metro lines, the development of modern urban areas, green financing for strategic projects, educational opportunities for younger generations, and healthcare facilities serving the community.

British Ambassador Iain Frew speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

British Ambassador Iain Frew expressed confidence that, building on the strong foundations of bilateral relations, the United Kingdom and Vietnam had significant opportunities to translate their potential into practical projects. Bilateral trade had doubled compared with six years ago, while education was emerging as an important pillar of cooperation between the two countries.

Frew also highlighted positive outcomes in bilateral cooperation across various fields. He noted that the two countries were increasingly aligned in upholding the principles of international law, promoting development and stability through shared multilateral institutions, and supporting regional and global peace and security.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully realizing the ambitions and objectives set out in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

Delegates offer their congratulations at the celebration marking the 78th birthday of King Charles III. (Photo: SGGP)

Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said the reception not only marked the 78th birthday of King Charles III but also celebrated an impressive year in UK-Vietnam relations, during which the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to the British Consul General, Ho Chi Minh City had played an important role in translating the commitments underpinning the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation.

This was reflected in collaborative efforts to develop Vietnam's International Financial Center, expand cultural cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Liverpool, and organize business networking and trade promotion events that fostered new partnerships, helping further strengthen and deepen relations between the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh