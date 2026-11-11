Southern rain to intensify as rising floodwaters force Central region evacuation

Continuous freezing temperatures currently grip the North, while catastrophic flooding actively displaces numerous vulnerable households across the Central region. The Southern region expects increasing rainfall starting tomorrow.

Hanoi has dried up, yet temperatures remain at a remarkably low baseline, maintaining bitterly cold conditions (Photo: SGGP/Phuc Hau)

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, the South is experiencing the impacts of the southern edge of a cold air mass that’s currently intensifying and diffusing southward.

Today’s thunderstorms are, therefore, forecast to merely linger in a handful of isolated locations, primarily concentrated throughout the late afternoon and evening hours generating a common rainfall volume of 10 to 30mm, though localized spots could surpass 70mm. These thunderstorms might be accompanied by fierce tornadoes, lightning strikes, and strong wind gusts.

Daytime conditions will remain sunny, boasting maximum temperatures generally ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

From November 12-13, the Southern weather patterns are expected to transition as the cold air mass gradually shifts eastward and weakens. Meanwhile, the equatorial low-pressure trough, featuring an axis sitting at roughly 4 to 6 degrees North latitude, alongside high-altitude easterly wind disturbances, will actively resume operations. These specific meteorological configurations essentially forge highly favorable conditions for a surge in thunderstorm activity.

As noted by the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, over the next two days, rainfall will blanket over half of the Southern region, predominantly during the evening and night. Specifically, by early tomorrow morning, thunderstorms might emerge along the southeastern coastal stretch, with localized zones enduring moderate to heavy downpours.

This morning, the Northern region continued to endure freezing conditions, with mountainous pockets experiencing biting cold. In Hanoi, early morning temperatures hovered at merely 14 to 15 degrees Celsius. The sky remained remarkably dry, catching some sunshine from the morning straight through the early afternoon before gradually becoming increasingly overcast.

Starting November 12, the North is also highly susceptible to widespread rain fueled by high-altitude wind convergence, featuring localized zones pounded by heavy rain yielding 80 to 100mm. The current cold snap gripping the Northern region will likely subside around November 14, after which the weather will progressively warm up, pushing temperatures substantially higher during November 16 and 17.

Residents of Phuoc Thien Village in Van Tuong Commune of Quang Ngai Province are actively coping with torrential rain triggered by the cold air mass on November 10 (Photo: SGGP/Nguyen Trang)

Down in the Central region, heavy rainfall continues to batter Hue City, Da Nang City, and the eastern flanks of provinces stretching from Quang Ngai down to Gia Lai. The common rainfall volume stands at 70 to 150mm, with localized spots absorbing over 250mm. The eastern flank of Dak Lak Province and Khanh Hoa Province are bracing for 40 to 80mm of rain, with localized areas receiving over 150mm.

Along the Tra Khuc River in Quang Ngai, floodwaters are rising at an alarming clip. At 1:00 a.m. on November 11, water levels at the Tra Khuc measuring station hit 4.75m, sitting just 0.25m below level-2 alert.

Forecasters predict that over the subsequent 12 hours, the flood tide will fluctuate above this level 2. During the next 12 to 24 hours, the floodwaters will gradually recede yet persistently remain above level-1 alert. The looming threat of inundation across low-lying riverside areas and urban zones, alongside flash floods and landslides plowing down steep slopes in Quang Ngai, remains exceptionally high.

Facing forecasts of heavy rain sweeping into the South Central region, notably the eastern part of Gia Lai Province, on November 10, Quy Nhon Ward and De Gi Commune continuously deployed soldiers and local forces on the ground to assist citizens in evacuating away from high-risk landslide zones at Mount Mot and Mount Ganh.

By Ngoc Oai, Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Tam