Ho Chi Minh City to host 2026 Digital Content Creators Week

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports held a press briefing on November 9 to introduce the 2026 Digital Content Creators Week.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, introduces activities planned for the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creators Week. (Photo: SGGP)

The event will take place from November 13 to 15 along Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Saigon Ward and at several other venues.

Organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and coordinated by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the week will feature a range of activities for the digital content creator community.

Under the theme “Unlimited Creativity—Connecting the City's Values,” the event aims to bring together digital content creators, technology businesses, and management agencies, helping promote Ho Chi Minh City's image, culture, and people across digital platforms.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on November 13, featuring the announcement of the event's key message, an introduction to development orientations for the digital content creation ecosystem, community networking activities, and experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

On November 14, the program will include a dialogue between Ho Chi Minh City leaders, businesses, and the digital content creator community under the theme “Removing Bottlenecks for Businesses and Digital Content Creators.”

Seminars and professional training sessions will also focus on legal knowledge concerning digital content, cultural standards, ethics, and responsibility in the online environment, as well as content production skills and AI applications. Artistic performances and community networking activities will also be held.

KOLs and KOCs attend the press briefing. (Photo: SGGP)

The Digital Technology Exhibition and Experience Zone, scheduled for November 13 and 14, will showcase digital platforms and offer hands-on experiences with AI, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), live-streaming studios, and social media interaction.

As part of the event, the organizing committee will launch the “Proud of the City Named After President Ho Chi Minh” contest, accepting entries from November 15, 2026, through March 31, 2027.

Held on digital platforms, the contest is open to people from all walks of life and the digital content creator community. Organizations and individuals, particularly young people, are encouraged to participate, regardless of age, profession, or location.

Entries are expected to celebrate Vietnamese cultural values in Ho Chi Minh City and reflect the richness of traditional culture, everyday life, local people, history, and cultural identity amid the city's urban development. They will also help promote the image of a dynamic, compassionate, creative, and internationally integrated city.

The contest aims to harness the role of the digital content creator community in sharing inspiring stories and positive images, thereby contributing to a civilized and responsible digital media environment.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh