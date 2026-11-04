Authorities uncover online fraud network involving 113 foreign nationals

Vietnamese authorities have arrested 94 suspects, including 90 foreign nationals, in a cross-border online fraud investigation involving a criminal network operating in Quang Ninh Province, the Ministry of Public Security said on November 4.

Major General Nguyen Quoc Toan, Chief of the Government Office and Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, speaks at the press briefing.

Major General Nguyen Quoc Toan, Chief of the Government Office and Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, disclosed the details at the Government's regular monthly press briefing in Hanoi.

The case involves 113 foreign nationals temporarily residing in Quang Ninh, originating from several countries, including China, India, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

Investigators have so far prosecuted and detained 94 suspects – 90 foreigners and four Vietnamese nationals – on charges of using computer networks, telecommunications networks, and electronic devices to commit property fraud, organizing illegal stays in Vietnam for others, and organizing gambling activities.

Major General Nguyen Quoc Toan said this type of crime had become increasingly complex, prompting the Ministry of Public Security to direct its units and local authorities to intensify efforts to combat such offenses.

The ministry maintains a firm stance on law enforcement, he said, stressing that all violations committed within Vietnamese territory would be detected and dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

In light of the case, the ministry urged the public to exercise greater caution when using social media and online platforms, particularly when encountering suspicious activities such as unsolicited investment or business offers and promises of unusually high interest rates or returns.

The Government's regular October press briefing

People were also advised against disclosing personal information, leasing or lending their accounts, or facilitating online activities with unclear purposes. Such actions, even when undertaken unknowingly, could inadvertently enable criminal operations. Anyone who detects suspicious signs of potential criminal activity should promptly notify the relevant authorities or police so that the matter can be investigated and addressed promptly.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan